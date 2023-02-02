Philadelphia SEPTA station fatal stabbing sparked by argument; suspect sought

A 22-year-old New Jersey man was fatally stabbed on a Philadelphia SEPTA station platform Wednesday evening during an apparent argument, authorities said.

The incident happened at the 8th and Market Street SEPTA station around 5:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

The victim, identified as Christian Rios of Gloucester City, N.J., was stabbed twice in the chest. Police said Rios was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A "trail of blood" was found on the stairway leading from the platform to the street level, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA WOULD-BE CARJACKER SHOT AT BY LICENSED GUN OWNER WHILE ATTEMPTING TO STEAL CAR: POLICE

"Everything was caught on SEPTA surveillance cameras and you can clearly see our perpetrator involved in the altercation with the victim," Small said.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, and investigators say he is known to both SEPTA and Philadelphia police. He was last seen boarding a Market-Frankford Line train heading east.

PENNSYLVANIA TEEN WHO RESCUED KIDS FROM FREEZING POND KILLED IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

"We’re pretty confident that since we see him on a regular basis that we’re going to be able to identify him and take him into custody," Small said.

It was unclear what the pair were arguing about when the altercation escalated.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said no weapon was recovered at the scene and the investigation was ongoing.