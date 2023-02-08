Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Philadelphia police officer shot during traffic stop, 2 arrested, 1 being sought

One bullet exited the officer's body, Philadelphia authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy was arraigned from her bedside in Plymouth District Court after allegedly killing her children Video

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy was arraigned from her bedside in Plymouth District Court after allegedly killing her children

The Duxbury, Massachusetts nurse is accused of purposely sending her husband out for errands, timing how long it would take and then allegedly killing her three kids before attempting suicide.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop and a suspect was being sought, authorities said. 

The unidentified officer and his partner stopped a vehicle with three people inside near the intersection of 60th and Market streets around 3:30 p.m., Fox Philadelphia reported. During the stop, a struggle between the officer and a passenger occurred and the officer was shot twice. 

TEEN GIRL SHOT WHILE VISITING FAMILY INSIDE SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA HOME: POLICE

Philadelphia police officers at the scene where an officer was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop. Two suspects have been arrested and a third was being sought. 

Philadelphia police officers at the scene where an officer was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop. Two suspects have been arrested and a third was being sought.  (Fox Philadelphia)

One of the bullets went through the officer's body and doctors were working to determine if there were severe injuries, authorities said. 

"There's absolutely relief that we're not reporting on an officer death, but that doesn't take away the anger that I feel, the frustration that we all feel," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who was out of town during the shooting. 

She said two of three people involved in the shooting have been arrested. A third suspect is being sought. 

Philadelphia police officers gather outside a hospital where a fellow officer was taken after being shot. 

Philadelphia police officers gather outside a hospital where a fellow officer was taken after being shot.  (Fox Philadelphia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people," Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the hospital. "Our prayers are with the officer and with all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.