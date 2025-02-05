Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Philadelphia police identify seventh victim in fatal medical jet crash

Another man still missing, according to family

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Video shows officials searching debris near fatal Philadelphia plane crash Video

Video shows officials searching debris near fatal Philadelphia plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published video showing officials at the site of the fatal Jan. 31 plane crash in Philadelphia, which killed at least seven people and injured 22 others.

Philadelphia police on Wednesday released the identity of a 37-year-old man who was killed in his car when a medevac jet crashed in a city street.

Steven Dreuitt, 37, of Philadelphia, was killed at 6:07 p.m. when Medical Jet Flight 56 crashed on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue, according to the Medical Examiner's Office for the City of Philadelphia.

Plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

‘ABSOLUTELY NO INDICATION’ OF ISSUES ON PLANE THAT CRASHED IN PHILADELPHIA: MEDEVAC COMPANY

First responders found Dreuitt dead inside his car.

At the time of the crash, which claimed the lives of all six people inside the plane, there were several vehicles traveling on the block. At least 22 people on the ground were injured.

PHILADELPHIA PLANE TRAGEDY: MEDICAL AMBULANCE TRANSPORTING PEDIATRIC PATIENT CRASHES, EXPLODES NEAR HOMES

Shot of rubble on ground level

At least 22 people were injured in the fatal jet crash. (NTSB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The medical examiner's office said the investigation remains ongoing. 

The family of 38-year-old Jason Rodriguez, who was shopping in the area at the time of the crash, said he is still missing, according to FOX 29.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.