Philadelphia police identify seventh victim in fatal medical jet crash

Philadelphia police on Wednesday released the identity of a 37-year-old man who was killed in his car when a medevac jet crashed in a city street.

Steven Dreuitt, 37, of Philadelphia, was killed at 6:07 p.m. when Medical Jet Flight 56 crashed on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue, according to the Medical Examiner's Office for the City of Philadelphia.

First responders found Dreuitt dead inside his car.

At the time of the crash, which claimed the lives of all six people inside the plane, there were several vehicles traveling on the block. At least 22 people on the ground were injured.

The medical examiner's office said the investigation remains ongoing.