Philadelphia

'Absolutely no indication' of issues on plane that crashed in Philadelphia: Medevac company

Aircraft's maintenance records were 'impeccable,' official says

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Jet Rescue Air Ambulance managing director says crashed plane had 'impeccable' maintenance records

Shai Gold, the managing director of Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, says that the medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia last night had "impeccable" maintenance records. (WPVI)

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating a medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia Friday night — killing 7 and injuring 19, said the aircraft had flawless maintenance records and was manned by top pilots.

Shai Gold, managing director of corporate strategy and communications for Air Ambulance, told ABC 6 news there was "absolutely no indication" of any issues with the plane prior to the crash.

The maintenance records of the airplane were "impeccable" and the company goes by the book, following manufacturer specifications, according to Gold.

PHILADELPHIA PLANE TRAGEDY: MEDICAL AMBULANCE TRANSPORTING PEDIATRIC PATIENT CRASHES, EXPLODES NEAR HOMES

He added the entire crew onboard was top-notch.

"The flight team [is] very experienced," Gold said. "We pick the best of the best to fly those air ambulances. These are very careful, very seasoned individuals."

The company noted the crew took their jobs very seriously and made it a point to "fly with passion."

A crater remains a day after the deadly crash of a medevac plane operated by Mexico-based Jet Rescue Air Ambulance in Philadelphia

A crater remains a day after the deadly crash of a medevac plane operated by Mexico-based Jet Rescue Air Ambulance in Philadelphia, in a still image from video.  (ABC Afilliate WPVI via Reuters)

CHILLING AUDIO REVEALS FINAL MOMENTS BEFORE PHILADELPHIA PLANE CRAS: ‘WE HAVE A LOST AIRCRAFT’

"They fly with passion, they take care of patients with passion, and they're just world-class professionals," Gold told the outlet.

That's what makes the crash unusual, he said.

Philadelphia Small Plane Crash

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"It's a very unusual situation where, immediately after takeoff, the plane [took a] nosedive," Gold said. "Very unusual. I don't want to speculate, [but] the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will come and investigate everything, and we'll just have to sit patiently and wait for them."

The company said it will cooperate fully with the NTSB.

"We run a world-class operation and unfortunately, [Friday], it failed for reasons unknown to us," Gold said.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.