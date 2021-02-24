Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia police arrest sex assault suspect accused in Macy's bathroom attack

Police describe suspect's behavior as 'brazen'

Greg Norman
Philadelphia police release new video in search for sexual assault suspect

Man accused of targeting 55-year-old woman in Macy’s store; WTXF’s Dave Schratwieser reports.

Philadelphia police announced the arrest Wednesday of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a 55-year-old woman inside a Macy’s store adjacent to City Hall.

The incident is alleged to have unfolded around 11 a.m. Sunday inside the department store’s women’s bathroom. 

"While she's in the stall, he came over the top of the stall – that's when he threatened her, dragged her into a stall a little further down, and assaulted her," Special Victims Unit Capt. Mark Burgmann told Fox29 Philadelphia

"It's pretty brazen for him to go inside the bathroom for 20 minutes, wait there thinking somebody else would come in and find him," Burgmann added. 

The suspect wanted in connection to the case – who has not been publicly identified – was taken into custody Wednesday at his home, Fox29 Philadelphia reports. Police confirmed the arrest to Fox News, while charges are expected to be filed later today. 

Investigators told the station that the suspect had threatened to kill the 55-year-old victim with a barbeque skewer if she made noise, before robbing her. 

Footage that police released Tuesday showed the suspect walking around West Philadelphia. His movements were tracked through cameras from businesses and on public transportation.

One clip appears to show the individual inside a liquor store.

