Philadelphia pastor, former Eagles RB, won't close doors for 'Super Bowl of Sundays'

While most churches across the U.S. will close their doors Easter Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic, one in Philadelphia, led by a pastor and former Eagles running back, will remain open for the "Super Bowl of Sundays."

The Rev. Herb H. Lusk II, Greater Exodus Baptist Church's pastor and the Eagles' team chaplain, said closing isn't an option because the church is as "critical" as CVS and Walmart.

KENTUCKY CHURCH ASKS LOUISVILLE MAYOR TO REVERSE BAN ON DRIVE-IN EASTER SERVICE

“I know I am on the wrong side of this publicly,” Lusk told KYW Newsradio. “But I have a charge to keep, and I want to keep that charge and do it in a way that no one is harmed.”

"We are not a militia trying to break the law of the land. We are just a church, and I am just a pastor trying to do God’s will.”

The church also will livestream services on YouTube and the church's website.

The 700-seat sanctuary will allow the first 50 people inside with no more than three in a pew, and provide them with hand sanitizer. He said the church has been deep-cleaned every week between services. Elderly churchgoers and those with preexisting conditions are asked to stay home.

"I'm being as safe as I can without closing the church," Lusk told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m not doing anything to defy our governor or our mayor. I’m very respectful as to what they’re trying to do, and I understand it and I partner with them."

According to Pennsylvania's online coronavirus guidance, “religious institutions” are listed as exempt from operations that will be affected by the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

At least two pastors have been arrested for holding services -- Tony Spell in Baton Rouge, La., and Tampa, Fla., pastor Rodney Howard-Browne.