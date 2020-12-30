Philadelphia nearing homicide record as 2020 comes to a close, report says

The year 2020 is on pace to finish as one of the deadliest ever for Philadelphia as the city reportedly is nearing its record for most homicides in a calendar year.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 490 killings in Philadelphia since Jan. 1, according to KYW, the CBS owned television station in the City of Brotherly Love.

The station says the record was in 1990 when there were 504 homicides.

Two of the latest incidents happened Monday night – and as of Wednesday, it appears that no suspects have been taken into custody.

In one homicide, a 43-year-old man was shot at least a dozen times while visiting his family in North Philadelphia, police told the CBS station. The motive in the shooting is unclear and he later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In the other incident, a 24-year-old woman died after being struck by gunfire at least 8 times in nearby Lawncrest.

"You could clearly see that this female was involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation, with at least one other female and a male," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station. "A few minutes later another male emerged and stood very close to the victim, pointed a gun at her head/face area and fired multiple shots."