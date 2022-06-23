Philadelphia mother set on fire in park argument, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia mother suffered severe burns after being set on fire during an argument.

Alyssa Morales, 36, had second- and third-degree burns on 60% of her body, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities are reviewing a video of the incident that happened around midnight June 16.

A witness told officials she saw Morales and a man arguing with another woman in Harrowgate Park before the woman sprayed "some kind of liquid towards the male and the female, and that liquid then is lit on fire," said Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore.

The video shows a group of people who found Morales alone and unresponsive calling 911. Police report the man who was with Morales fled from the scene.

Morales was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was unable to identify herself due to the pain, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

She was listed as "Jane Doe" for days before being identified by family, according to an online fundraising website started by Morales' friend.

The victim’s mother, Lee Ann Morales, told CBS3 that Alyssa "will have permanent damage" and "a new face."

According to the fundraising website, Lee Ann was raising Alyssa's daughter in Florida while Alyssa struggled with drug addiction for over a decade.

Prior to this incident, Lee Ann had not seen her daughter in four years, according to CBS3.

Police report that "drug trade" and "prostitution" are prevalent in the area "so we're talking to some of the individuals that frequent the area," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Those responsible for setting Morales on fire could potentially be charged with aggravated assault, arson and reckless endangerment, according to authorities.

Morales is in a medically induced coma.

Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward.