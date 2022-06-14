Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia man caught on camera stealing $100K bike from shop, police say

Philadelphia police said the stolen bike is a military 1996 prototype bicycle

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage showing a man allegedly stealing a $100,000 bike from a bike shop.

Philadelphia police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a bike worth an estimated $100,000. 

The robbery happened just after 7 a.m. on Saturday at 611 N 2nd Street in Philadelphia. 

Surveillance footage showing a suspect allegedly stealing a $100,000 bike. 

Surveillance footage showing a suspect allegedly stealing a $100,000 bike.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police said a man gained entry into the bike shop, Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle, by breaking the back door’s glass window and then opening the door. 

Once inside the store, the suspect took a 1996 military prototype bicycle worth $100,000 and fled the area. 

Police described the suspect as a Black male, with a bald head, beard, and medium build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes. 

Anyone with information on the crime or suspect is being asked to call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  