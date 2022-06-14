Los Angeles area gas station gunpoint robbery caught on video, suspects still at large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Shell gas station in Culver City, California, was robbed by two armed men over the weekend, and police and looking for the suspects.

Police received a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station, located at 10332 Culver Blvd.

The gas station employees told officers that two suspects entered the store. The first suspect, they said, approached the register and pointed a gun at the clerk’s head.

The first suspect and another suspect forced two employees to lie face down on the floor while removing cash from the register, according to police.

The first suspect then entered the back office and pointed the gun at the manager, demanding more money. The manager complied out of fear for her life, police said.

The suspects exited the store and fled eastbound on Culver Blvd. They still remain at large. Police said the suspects stole an estimated $4,000 in cash and coins.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.