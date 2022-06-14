Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles area gas station gunpoint robbery caught on video, suspects still at large

The armed suspect's stole an estimated $4,000 in cash and coins, according to police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Los Angeles-area gas station held up at gunpoint, suspects steal $4K, police say Video

Los Angeles-area gas station held up at gunpoint, suspects steal $4K, police say

A Shell Gas Station in Culver City, California was robbed by two armed suspects on Saturday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Shell gas station in Culver City, California, was robbed by two armed men over the weekend, and police and looking for the suspects. 

Police received a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station, located at 10332 Culver Blvd. 

Armed suspects hold up a Shell Gas Station in Culver City, California on June 11, 2022. 

Armed suspects hold up a Shell Gas Station in Culver City, California on June 11, 2022.  ( Culver City Police Department)

The gas station employees told officers that two suspects entered the store. The first suspect, they said, approached the register and pointed a gun at the clerk’s head. 

The first suspect and another suspect forced two employees to lie face down on the floor while removing cash from the register, according to police.

NYPD REPORTS 51% SURGE IN CAR THEFTS, AS ‘BRAZEN’ CRIMINALS BOAST OF STOLEN VEHICLES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The first suspect then entered the back office and pointed the gun at the manager, demanding more money. The manager complied out of fear for her life, police said. 

The suspects exited the store and fled eastbound on Culver Blvd. They still remain at large. Police said the suspects stole an estimated $4,000 in cash and coins. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  