Man killed in Philadelphia mall shooting was stepson of local detective: DA

The man fatally shot during a purported fight at a Philadelphia mall earlier this week was the stepson of a detective in the county, officials announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who shot and killed 21-year-old Dominic Billa just after 5 p.m. Monday in the food court of the Philadelphia Mills mall near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, authorities said.

Billa was the stepson of a county detective assigned to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit, Krasner confirmed in a Tuesday morning statement.

"I extend my deepest condolences to our Detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa," he wrote in a statement shared online. "We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man. Shopping malls, basketball courts, supermarkets, and all spaces in our communities should be free of the threat of gun violence."

Police said Billa was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon. A police spokesman said at least five shots were fired after what started as a fight between two groups of individuals. No other injuries were reported.

According to a police press release, the victim was seen on video walking in the food court and coming "into contact with a male on crutches."

"Both males engage in a brief verbal argument before the victim knocks the male on crutches to the ground, at which time a male wearing a gray hoodie and a female rush towards the male on crutches when the male wearing the gray hoodie pulls a gun and begins shooting," police said.

The suspect and the female fled the area, police said. Billa was also seen on video running from the shooting scene before collapsing.

The mall was placed on lockdown Monday night as police searched to make sure the shooter was not inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.