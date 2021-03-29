Philadelphia mall's food court turns into deadly shooting scene

A man was fatally shot in a Philadelphia mall court Monday, authorities said.

The 21-year-old victim was hit multiple times in the chest and died at the scene in the Philadelphia Mills Mall, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at the orange entrance to the food court. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mall was locked down Monday evening. No suspect description was available.