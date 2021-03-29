Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia mall's food court turns into deadly shooting scene

No arrests have been made

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was fatally shot in a Philadelphia mall court Monday, authorities said. 

The 21-year-old victim was hit multiple times in the chest and died at the scene in the Philadelphia Mills Mall, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at the orange entrance to the food court. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mall was locked down Monday evening. No suspect description was available.  

Your Money