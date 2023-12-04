Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Macy's retail theft turns deadly, 2 security guards stabbed

Security guards at Philadelphia Macy's stabbed after retail theft

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One suspect is in custody after stabbing two loss prevention employees at a Macy's in Philadelphia, with one of them dead and the other being treated for their injuries.

The workers were rushed to Jefferson Hospital as police "converged on the store," FOX 29 Philadelphia reporter Steve Keeley, who is on scene, tweeted.

The suspect boarded a SEPTA train after the stabbing, transit police said. He was arrested at the Somerset Station by Philadelphia police, the department leading the investigation. 

The store is right across the city from city hall in center city, Keeley said. 

INFANT ABDUCTED OUTSIDE DELAWARE 7-ELEVEN FOUND ALIVE AT PHILADELPHIA LIQUOR STORE

Macy's stabbing scene in Philadelphia

Crime scene tape can be seen surrounding the doors of a Philadelphia Macy's store, which is right across the street from city hall. (FOX 29 Philadelphia / @KeeleyFox29 Twitter)

Police at the scene said the incident began about 15 minutes before they were called, when a man tried to steal some hats. Security guards at the store got into a confrontation with him, retrieved the merchandise and let him go on his way. That same man is accused of returning and attacking the guards.

"When the male comes back into store, he immediately goes straight towards one of the security guards, and then redirects his attention to a second security guard, runs directly to that security guard with a knife already exposed and begins to stab him," a Philadelphia police commissioner said. "There's a couple with the second security guard trying to save the first guard that's stabbed, and that security guard sustains several stab wounds, as well."

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS IN PHILADELPHIA TARGET ISRAELI-OWNED RESTAURANT, CHANT ACCUSATIONS OF 'GENOCIDE'

Philly police outside Macy's store

Philadelphia police say confrontation between man, security guards started about 15 minutes before they were called to the scene. (WTXF)

Stabbing at center city Philly Macy's

The center city Philadelphia Macy's is closed after the stabbings, and has reported high levels of retail theft this year, police said. (WTXF)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said both guards are in their 20s, with one of them having worked at the store for years and another just a few months. They were hired by Macy's, and were not armed.

The store, which has seen high levels of retail theft this year with 250 incidents reported to police, is currently closed. Any future announcements will come from the company, police said. Macy's did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 