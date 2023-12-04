Infant abducted outside Delaware 7-Eleven found alive at Philadelphia liquor store

Delaware authorities have arrested two men in connection with the Nov. 29 kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl, who was safely located in Philadelphia later that same day.

Randy Purnell, 42, of New Castle, and Aaron Douglas, 35, of Laurel, are each charged with one count of second-degree felony kidnapping, one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of first-degree conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

New Castle County Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl on Nov. 29, when they received reports of a stolen vehicle with a toddler passenger from a 7-Eleven in Newark, Delaware.

The two suspects allegedly jumped into the running car — a 2010 Nissan Altima — and took off, police said.

PHILADELPHIA BANS SKI MASKS: ‘NO DISCERNABLE PUBLIC OR PRIVATE GOOD’

Later that day, authorities announced that the child was "safely located" outside a wine store in Philadelphia.

DELAWARE JURY CONVICTS SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER OF 2 MURDERS, ROBBERIES — NOW FACES LIFE IN PRISON

A witness at the liquor store where the child was found reportedly told police that one of the suspects asked the witness to hold the child for him, according to WCAU. The suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove off, leaving the toddler on the front steps of the wine store.

"Members of the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the scene and later transported the child to a local hospital to be evaluated," New Castle County Police said in a press release. "Detectives and Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police have responded to Philadelphia."

On Nov. 1, police located the stolen Nissan in Kensington and announced the arrests of Purnell and Douglas. Authorities took them into custody "in reference to unrelated arrest warrants and transported to a local precinct," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two suspects also allegedly used a stolen black Nissan SUV, which Philadelphia police were able to locate, during the incident.