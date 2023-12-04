Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Infant abducted outside Delaware 7-Eleven found alive at Philadelphia liquor store

Delaware police arrest 2 suspects accused of kidnapping 1-year-old during a carjacking

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Philadelphia crime spree suspects on the loose after thefts, abduction

Police say a group of teens robbed a Philadelphia pizza shop of thousands of dollars and then abducted a man to force him to give up his bank information. FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

Delaware authorities have arrested two men in connection with the Nov. 29 kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl, who was safely located in Philadelphia later that same day.

Randy Purnell, 42, of New Castle, and Aaron Douglas, 35, of Laurel, are each charged with one count of second-degree felony kidnapping, one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of first-degree conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

New Castle County Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl on Nov. 29, when they received reports of a stolen vehicle with a toddler passenger from a 7-Eleven in Newark, Delaware. 

The two suspects allegedly jumped into the running car — a 2010 Nissan Altima — and took off, police said.

Randy Purnell

Randy Purnell, 42, of New Castle, Delaware, was charged with one count of second-degree felony kidnapping, one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of first-degree conspiracy, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. (New Castle County Police)

Later that day, authorities announced that the child was "safely located" outside a wine store in Philadelphia.

A witness at the liquor store where the child was found reportedly told police that one of the suspects asked the witness to hold the child for him, according to WCAU. The suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove off, leaving the toddler on the front steps of the wine store.

Aaron Douglas

Aaron Douglas, along with Purnell, allegedly stole a Nissan Altima with a 1-year-old girl inside from a 7-Eleven in Newark, Delaware. (New Castle County Police)

"Members of the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the scene and later transported the child to a local hospital to be evaluated," New Castle County Police said in a press release. "Detectives and Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police have responded to Philadelphia."

The 7-Eleven store where Randy Purnell and Aaron Douglas allegedly stole a Nissan Altima with a toddler in the backseat

The car that Randy Purnell and Aaron Douglas allegedly stole from a 7-Eleven was running with a child in the back seat. (Google Maps)

On Nov. 1, police located the stolen Nissan in Kensington and announced the arrests of Purnell and Douglas. Authorities took them into custody "in reference to unrelated arrest warrants and transported to a local precinct," police said.

The two suspects also allegedly used a stolen black Nissan SUV, which Philadelphia police were able to locate, during the incident.

