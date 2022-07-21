Philadelphia gunman dressed in black opens fire on public sidewalk in broad daylight: Caught on camera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chilling police video shows a gunman dressed in all black as he opens fire on a man in broad daylight on a public Philadelphia sidewalk.

The thin man wore a black balaclava-style mask and head-to-toe black attire, other than a pair of purple gloves, when he opened fire around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Startling video released by police on Thursday shows the gunman get out of the passenger side of a blue Hyundai SUV and run onto the sidewalk with the firearm nearly immediately pointed. He fires his gun multiple times at the victim, who is standing outside what police called a "local grocery store" in the area of 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue, video shows.

The wounded man then runs into the market, as his attacker follows him into the entryway and points his gun inside, where he appears to fire his weapon, the footage shows. The suspect is seen backing out of the storefront and tripping over a scooter, when he then pushes away.

PHILADELPHIA MAYOR JIM KENNEY HASN'T MET WITH FAMILIES OF CITY'S 300 HOMICIDE VICTIMS THIS YEAR

The victim then runs out of the store and his attacker points the gun at his target once more before he hurries into the waiting SUV, which speeds away.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

PHILADELPHIA COP SHOT IN HEAD FOUND BULLET LODGED IN HIS HAT; BOTH OFFICERS RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the crime to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).