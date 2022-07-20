Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney hasn't met with families of city's 300 homicide victims this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney admitted Tuesday to not meeting with any families of the 300 murder victims this year impacted by gun violence that continues to plague the city.

"I have not spoken specifically to families," Kenney said when asked by Fox Philadelphia. "I have spoken to the officers involved in the shootings but have not spoken individually to people."

The mayor said he has spoken to shooting victims but not the loved ones of homicide victims.

"I don't know that it's productive that I intercede while the investigation is going on," he said.

When he was pressed further on the issue, Kenney admitted to not meeting with the families of those killed in several years.

"I've never met with any families in almost seven years," he said.

His remarks came weeks after he said he will be "happy" when he leaves office following a violent Fourth of July weekend.

"I don’t enjoy the Fourth of July," the mayor said outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where the officers were being treated. "I didn’t enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I didn’t enjoy the NFL draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time. So I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff."

He later apologized for the comment.

As of Tuesday, the city has experienced 302 homicides, a 1% decline from the same time period last year, according to police data.

Hours after his remarks about not meeting with families, Kenney issued a statement saying his No. 1 priority is to keep residents safe.

"While I have been in touch and our administration continues to engage with some families of loved ones who were injured or killed by violence, the vast majority of the trauma and intervention supports are offered by various City departments because we know that violence prevention starts with prevention and ends in healing," he said.