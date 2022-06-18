Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia firefighter killed in building collapse, 5 rescued in 'catastrophic accident'

Four other firefighters and an inspector were rescued

By Paul Conner | Fox News
A Philadelphia firefighter was killed when a building collapsed early Saturday morning, fire department officials said.

Four other firefighters and an inspector were pulled from the rubble and transported to Temple University Hospital.

A fire department official called it a "sad day" for the department, describing the collapse as a "catastrophic accident."

A Philadelphia firefighter died in a building collapse Saturday, June 18, 2022.

A Philadelphia firefighter died in a building collapse Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Philadelphia Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

