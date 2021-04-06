Philadelphia bomb squad investigates massive house explosion

A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after a house in northeastern Philadelphia exploded Tuesday afternoon.

The man was listed in stable condition, and a second man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, FOX29 reported.

Philadelphia police, the fire department and ATF investigators were on the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished a fire which followed the blast.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

"People were screaming and I looked," witness Rakym Dyer told FOX29. "I seen the whole thing blow up though. I just heard them crying and screaming so I went in and try to help him out."

Aerial images from the scene shot from FOX29 show debris from the front of the house scattered across the front yard.