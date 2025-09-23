Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

United Nations

Secret Service dismantles 'telecommunications threat' near UN General Assembly in New York

Secret Service says devices were found 35 miles of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday that it "dismantled a network of electronic devices located throughout the New York tristate area that were used to conduct multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior U.S. government officials."

The devices were concentrated within 35 miles of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City, it added.

"This protective intelligence investigation led to the discovery of more than 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards across multiple sites," the Secret Service said in a statement. "In addition to carrying out anonymous telephonic threats, these devices could be used to conduct a wide range of telecommunications attacks. This includes disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises. "

"While forensic examination of these devices is ongoing, early analysis indicates cellular communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals that are known to federal law enforcement," it also said.

PENTAGON EXPLORING COUNTER-DRONE SYSTEMS TO PREVENT INCURSIONS OVER NATIONAL SECURITY FACILITIES

Secret Service agents in NYC

U.S. Secret Service agents stand guard near the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

The Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the New York Police Department and other state and local law enforcement partners are assisting with the investigation.

"The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated," U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran said. 

SECRET SERVICE CHANGES THE AGENCY HAS MADE POST-TRUMP BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Secret Service finds electronic devices in New York area

U.S. Secret Service shared images of some of the devices located in New York. (U.S. Secret Service)

"The U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled," he added.

The Secret Service also said: "Given the timing, location and potential for significant disruption to New York telecommunications posed by these devices, the agency moved quickly to disrupt this network."

Secret Service finds electronic devices near NYC

The Secret Service said its Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, which it describes as, "a new section of the agency dedicated to disrupting the most significant and imminent threats to our protectees," is leading the investigation. (U.S. Secret Service)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

President Donald Trump is set to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue