Police ID ‘person of interest’ in murder of NYC tech CEO Fahim Saleh

Cops made strides on Thursday toward cracking the murder and dismemberment of tech CEO Fahim Saleh in his Lower East Side apartment in New York City, zeroing in on a “person of interest” and determining just how he met his end.

Multiple NYPD sources confirmed that a “person of interest” had been identified, but said he was not yet in police custody.

The insiders declined to reveal further details about the man wanted in the still-unfolding case.

Saleh, 33, was last seen on surveillance video in the elevator of his East Houston Street building at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, riding up to his $2.2 million apartment beside a man wearing a “ninja-like” hood who had followed him into the lift, sources have said.

When the doors opened directly into Saleh’s seventh-floor apartment, the man followed him inside and zapped him with a Taser in the last image captured by the surveillance camera.

At some point over the next 26 hours, Saleh was repeatedly and fatally stabbed in his neck and torso, the city Medical Examiner’s Office disclosed on Thursday.

A concerned cousin entered the apartment Tuesday to find Saleh had been decapitated and all four of his limbs severed and stuffed into plastic bags, according to sources.

