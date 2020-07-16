NYC medical examiner determine death of tech CEO found dismembered to be homicide

The tech CEO found dismembered in his luxury New York City apartment this week suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and body, the city's chief medical examiner said Thursday.

Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada, was found his $2.2 million Lower East Side condominium Tuesday afternoon by a concerned cousin who had not heard from him, the New York Post reported. His body was found in separate plastic bags next to electric saw, authorities said.

The medical examiner's office ruled his manner of death a homicide.

The New York Times reported a masked man dressed in black followed the 33-year-old into his building's elevator, which opens to his seventh-floor apartment. Video surveillance captured the pair in a struggle.

A law enforcement official told the Times the electric saw was still plugged into an electrical outlet when authorities arrived and the killer left behind cleaning supplies. One official told the paper, the killing looked like a "professional job."

Another source told the Post it appeared as if the killer had been interrupted and may have been scared off by Saleh's cousin. The killer allegedly fled down a stairway as the cousin was in the elevator going up to Saleh's apartment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more,” Saleh's family said. “His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.”

Investigators were exploring whether Saleh's death could be related to his business dealings.

Saleh's LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country's largest ride-sharing company. It said he also was invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.