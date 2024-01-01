Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco

One person dies after fireworks accident during San Francisco New Year's Eve celebrations

Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the person who died

Stepheny Price
A New Year's Eve party in San Francisco turned deadly for one person after a fireworks mishap during celebrations on Treasure Island, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 

Just after midnight, fire crews arrived to find someone hurt after a fireworks' explosion.

First responders provided medical assistance, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. 

Early Monday morning, police were setting up caution tape as part of their investigation. 

Fireworks in Berlin

Fireworks explode around the Berlin TV Tower during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

According to Fox San Francisco, people who live nearby say they heard an explosion and some screaming just after midnight. 

Photo shows the logo of the San Francisco Police Department over a photo depicting the city, including the bridge

Logo of the San Francisco Police Department over a photo of the city.  (San Francisco Police)

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone else was hurt. 

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.