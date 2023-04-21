Pentagon battles AI human control, ex-CIA testifies about Hunter Biden laptop letter and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MAN VS MACHINE - Inside the Pentagon's battle to keep artificial intelligence under human control. Continue reading …

‘ACTIVE ROLE’ - Ex-CIA testifies Biden official orchestrated controversial Hunter Biden laptop letter. Continue reading …

HARD TIME - Former cop Kim Potter convicted in Daunte Wright death to be freed from prison. Continue reading …

SPACE JAM - Footage of UFOs over conflict zones seen for first time: ‘This is devastating’. Continue reading …

BROKEN FAMILIES - Permissive parenting is the left’s newest, totalitarian way to separate the family unit, writes Karol Markowicz. Continue reading …

POLITICS

COLLATERAL DAMAGE - Lawmakers debate who to blame for COVID school closures. Continue reading …



THE HEAT IS ON - AOC, other Dems reintroduce trillion-dollar Green New Deal that would end fossil fuels. Continue reading …

‘I’M ANGRY’ - Locals erupt as Democrats approve funding for Chinese-backed green energy project. Continue reading …

‘HELL TO PAY’ - IRS whistleblower is 'game changer' in Hunter Biden probe, says Lindsey Graham. Continue reading …



-

MEDIA

‘SERIOUS AVIATION SAFETY ISSUE’ - Former Navy pilot who's seen UFOs asks Biden to investigate: Anything from foreign tech to 'space aliens.' Continue reading …

‘STILL BULL----’ - AI researchers claim Google, '60 Minutes' spread ‘disinformation’ in recent interview. Continue reading …

CORRECT OR INCORRECT? - Journalist Matt Taibbi threatened with prison time for perjury by top Democrat over Twitter Files testimony. Continue reading …

‘CULTURE OF FEAR’ - MSNBC guest bizarrely ties Bud Light controversy to recent gun violence. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS - Dana Perino asks Jessica Tarlov about her celebrity crush — and the one thing she wishes someone would invent. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - Hunter Biden is lying about this. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Antony Blinken organized the most 'egregious' lying campaign in American history. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats want to keep young people weak, poor, frightened and alone. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘BIGGEST GAME CHANGER’ - Israel leads with early AI battlefield integration: 'The future of defense systems.' Continue reading …

‘TAKING STEPS TO FIX’ - Here's how my state of South Dakota is giving kids the education they deserve, writes Gov. Kristi Noem. Continue reading …

CHARGES DROPPED? - Alec Baldwin's criminal charges for fatal 'Rust' shooting to be dropped: lawyers. Continue reading …

WATCH: SUDDEN STORM: See the tennis ball-sized hail that fell from the sky in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, leaving behind serious damage. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: SpaceX celebrates even after rocket crash. See video …

WATCH: Robert Kennedy Jr's presidential campaign will be a 'formidable force': Geraldo Rivera. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Blinken was richly rewarded by the Biden White House when he won with the most coveted Cabinet position – Secretary of State, all because he organized one of the most egregious disinformation lying campaigns [concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop] in American history. In this case, he's got to be held accountable."

- SEAN HANNITY

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.