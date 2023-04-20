IRS whistleblower is 'game changer' in Hunter Biden probe, says Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday to discuss the latest whistleblower allegations regarding the investigation of Hunter Biden. Graham said news of a whistleblower from the IRS is a "game changer" and there would be "hell to pay" if the Justice Department is showing political bias.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION BEING MISHANDLED, 'CLEAR CONFLICTS OF INTEREST': IRS WHISTLEBLOWER

LINDSEY GRAHAM: The whistle-blower allegations are a game changer. You know, this is somebody in the IRS at a high level who apparently is willing to come forward to tell Congress that during the investigation of Hunter Biden, there was obstruction, there was a thumb on the scale to the point that they feel they need to let the Congress know if this is true. And I don't know yet, but if this is true, if the Department of Justice yet again puts their thumb on the scale politically, then all hell is going to break out and there will be hell to pay. So to the White House: Senator Durbin said today that he's very interested, the Democrat chairman of the committee, to make sure that the whistleblower allegations are looked at seriously. I'm going to hold him to his word.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are calling for the Biden administration to be held accountable for "blocking" Congress and the public from learning more about Biden family members’ business deals with China.

The congressional outcries come as a whistleblower within the Internal Revenue Service alleges an investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration. The whistleblower also alleges "clear conflicts of interest" in the investigation.

"It’s deeply concerning that the Biden administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations," House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer told Fox News on Wednesday.