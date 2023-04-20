SEAN HANNITY: Antony Blinken organized the most 'egregious' lying campaign in American history

Fox News host Sean Hannity accused Secretary of State Tony Blinken of "deceiving" the American people Thursday because of the role he allegedly played in orchestrating the intel letter to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with breaking developments as it relates to the scandal in Biden's White House. It's bad. Now tonight, two top officials, Secretary of State "Tony Winking Blinken" and Attorney General "Merrick I Politicize the Justice Department Garland" have been credibly accused of serious misconduct, and it all revolves around who else? Hunter Biden. All right. Now breaking tonight, we're learning that your Secretary of State is shady, he's lying, he's a hack, he's not to be trusted. Now, remember, remember that bogus October 2020 letter? 51 former intel experts all claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop had, quote, all of the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation. They all said this with no knowledge at all whatsoever because none of them saw the laptop. Now, this is the very letter that big tech and the media mob used to discredit and censor the very true Hunter Biden laptop story only days before the 2020 presidential election.

HUNTER BIDEN'S IRS WHISTLEBLOWER NEWS DRAWS INTENSE TWITTER BACKLASH: ‘COVERUP OF BIDEN FAMILY CORRUPTION’

…

So when The New York Post first reported the details of that laptop from hell while Tony Blinken was ready with a plan to deceive you, the American people as Biden was entering or trying to get that office and win the election, Blinken was richly rewarded by the Biden White House when he won with the most coveted Cabinet position –Secretary of State, all because he organized one of the most egregious disinformation lying campaigns in American history. In this case, he's got to be held accountable.