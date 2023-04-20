LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats want to keep young people weak, poor, frightened and alone

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares what kind of life Democrats want for young people on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats are determined to keep young people weak, poor, frightened and alone. They don't want you to get married. They don't want you to go out to work. They don't want you to have kids. They want you at home smoking pot, playing video games and spending the rest of your life as a 12-year-old. We all know stories of young people who don't want to grow up, but I really don't believe that most young Americans want to spend the rest of their lives feeling sorry for themselves. They want to grow up.

They want responsibility, and they want better lives for themselves and someday, yes, for their children. So here at "The Angle," our motto is "No American Left Behind," and that includes young Americans. We have to help them overcome that despair that the Democrats are selling. If you grew up in the 1970s, you know what it's like to be young in a world where the president is a hapless guy, where the enemies of America are on the march, and even the adults seem to have given up on the country. That time was scary and it was discouraging — and I remember it.

LEFT RIPPED FOR PUSHING NIGHTMARISH CLIMATE NARRATIVE ON CHILDREN: ‘APOCALYPTIC POISONING’

And for young people in the '80s, President Reagan was a breath of fresh air. He believed that we could all do better, and we still can. Most of the so-called problems the Democrats are talking about — the end of the planet, threats to democracy and all the like — they're simply made up. And the real problems we face — a weak economy, a rising China, open borders — can all be addressed with the right policies. We've seen it before, just a few years ago. So we shouldn't concede any young voters to the Democrats. No way. Let's explain how things can get better and let's encourage them to take on adult responsibilities because childhood is great, but only for children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP