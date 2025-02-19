Pentagon announces coordinated border patrols with Mexican military amid push for immigration control

The Pentagon announced coordinated patrols with the Mexican military on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border on Wednesday, as the Trump administration continues to implement a robust border security policy.

The announcement, which was published by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on Wednesday, noted that U.S. Northern Command General Gregory M. Guillot and Mexican General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo recently met "to discuss cooperation on security along the Mexico and U.S. border."

"The engagement resulted in the formulation and signing of a Joint Statement of Understanding regarding cooperative activities along the border," the statement continued.

"General Trevilla and General Guillot agreed to conduct coordinated patrols on their respective side of the border, increase information sharing, and establish methods for immediate communications," the Pentagon added.

TRUMP'S ICE RACKS UP HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS, INCLUDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR HORROR CRIMES

The DoD also noted that the deal "emphasizes that each country will respect the sovereignty of the other."

"Both leaders expect their agreement will serve to enable further conversations and coordination in greater detail at varied levels to ensure the mutual security of the border," the statement concluded.

‘PROMPT REMOVAL’: TRUMP DHS EXPANDS EXPEDITED DEPORTATION POWERS AS OPERATIONS RAMP UP

The agreement comes roughly one month after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 and began an overhaul of the U.S.'s border security policies, drastically decreasing the number of apprehensions at the border.

A senior official told Fox News Digital that the average number of gotaways at the southern border plummeted to just 132 per day in February, down 93% from the highest numbers when former President Joe Biden was in office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Increased law enforcement at the border has also invited unwanted interactions with Mexican cartel members. This month, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) helicopter was targeted by a laser from the Mexican side of the border. In January, suspected cartel members fired at Border Patrol agents near the border, just days after Trump took office.

Fox News Digital's Bill Melugin and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.