Trump's ICE racks up hundreds of arrests, including illegal immigrants arrested for horror crimes

Over 460 arrests were made in the first 33 hours of the administration

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the first days of the Trump administration, has made for than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drugs and weapons crimes.

Information obtained by Fox News Digital, shows that between midnight Jan. 21 and 9am Jan 22, a 33-hour period, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrests over 460 aliens that include criminal histories of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drugs and weapons offenses, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela.

‘PROMPT REMOVAL’: TRUMP DHS EXPANDS EXPEDITED DEPORTATION POWERS AS OPERATIONS RAMP UP

Arrests took place across the U.S. including Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Maryland. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

On January 22, 2025, ICE-ERO News York arrested Kamaro Denver Haye, a citizen of Jamaica. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) previously arrested Haye on 12/10/2024 for "Promote A Sexual Performance By A Child Less Than 17 Years of Age and Possessing Sexual Performance By Child Less Than 16 Years of Age: Possess/Access To View".  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )



Meanwhile, ICE issued more than 420 detainers – requests ICE be notified when a national is released from custody. The nationals were arrested for crimes including homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and robbery.

TRUMP BORDER CZAR REVEALS ICE TEAMS ARE ALREADY ARRESTING ‘PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS’

Arrests include:

– A Mexican national, Jesus Perez, arrested in Salt Lake City, charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

On January 22, 2025, ICE-ERO Chicago arrested Adan Pablo-Ramirez, an inadmissible Mexican national with convictions for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

– A Honduran national, Franklin Osorto-Cruz, convicted of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested in New York.

– A Jamaican national, Kamaro Denver Haye, arrested for "promote a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age and possessing sexual performance by child less than 16 years of age: possess/access to view."

– A Mexican national, Jesus Baltazar Mendoza, convicted of 2nd degree assault of a child. He was arrested in St. Paul.

– Colombian national Andres Orjuela Parra, who was arrested in San Francisco. He has a conviction of sexual penetration with a foreign object on an unaware victim.

TRUMP DHS REPEALS KEY MAYORKAS MEMO LIMITING ICE AGENTS, ORDERS PAROLE REVIEW

– Six illegal immigrants in Miami from Guatemala, with criminal histories including battery, child abuse, fraud, resisting arrest, DWI, trespassing and vandalism.

Meanwhile, Fox News' Bill Melugin was on the ground in Boston, where agents arrested multiple MS-13 gang members, Interpol Red Notices, and murder & rape suspects.

The arrests come as the Trump administration is moving rapidly to fulfill its promise to launch a historic mass deportation operation, which it has said will focus primarily – but not exclusively – on public safety threats.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

On January 22, 2025, ICE-ERO New York City arrested Jose Roberto Rodriguez-Urbina, a 22-year-old citizen of El Salvador. Rodriguez is an alleged MS13 gang member and is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice from El Salvador for the offense of Extortion. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

This week the administration has made a slew of moves to make it happen, including a barrage of executive orders by President Trump and subsequent moves by his cabinet agencies.

Fox News reported Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security has removed limits from powers of expedited removal, a day after it rescinded a Biden-era memo restricting where ICE can conduct enforcement operations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE-ERO San Francisco arrested Daniel Andres Orjuela Parra (right), a citizen of Colombia unlawfully present in the United States. Orjuela has been convicted of sexual penetration with a foreign object on an unaware victim and sentenced to 3 years in prison. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

"Teams are out there as of today," Homan said on "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday. "We gave them direction to prioritize public safety threats that we're looking for. We've been working up the target list."

"Right out of the gate it’s public safety threats, those who are in the country illegally that have been convicted, arrested for serious crime," he said. "But let me be clear. There's not only public safety threats that will be arrested, because in sanctuary cities, we're not allowed to get that public safety threat in the jail, which means we got to go to the neighborhood and find him."

Fox News' Sophia Compton contributed to this report. 

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

