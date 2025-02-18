DHS helicopter patrolling border struck three times by laser from Mexico

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) helicopter that was patrolling the southern U.S. border was targeted by a laser from the Mexican side of the boundary.

An AS-350 helicopter patrolling about 13 miles west of McAllen International Airport in Texas was struck three times by a laser that was pointed at the aircraft from a vehicle on the Mexican riverbank last week, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) release.

The incident marked the sixth time in the last four months that Air Interdiction Agents have been forced to take evasive maneuvers after being targeted by lasers, the release notes.

Another recent incident, also involving an AS-350 helicopter, occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, last month, which resulted in the arrest of an individual who now faces felony charges in the state.

"No pilots or crew were injured in these cases, and the laser sightings are being investigated," the release said.

Owning handheld lasers isn’t illegal, but shining the laser into the cockpit of an aircraft is a federal crime that can result in 20 years of prison time and a $250,000 fine, the release notes.

"When laser beams are aimed at any piloted aircraft, whether military or commercial, what might seem like a tiny beam on the ground can blind aircrew, potentially causing a midair collision or other incident," the release warned.

Border Patrol personnel have come under continued threats in recent months, including a report earlier this week that revealed agents in the field will no longer wear body cameras after a social media post revealed how to exploit the cameras to track and potentially threaten agents by using a Bluetooth application that can be downloaded to a cellphone.

"Pending completion of investigation and risk mitigation, all Agents will stand down the use of their BWCs [body worn cameras] until further notice. Additional guidance and information will be disseminated as it is received," a CBP directive on that issue read.

CBP did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.