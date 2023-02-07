Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania Walmart customer upset over long lines, customer service pours bleach, oil, syrup onto floors

The disgruntle customers smashed maples syrup, soap, and pickles onto the floors of a Pennsylvania Walmart

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A disgruntled Walmart customer in Pennsylvania created a slippery, sticky mess after being "dissatisfied with Walmart's customer service." 

Tilden Township Police shared that 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto various aisle floors at the store on Jan. 14. 

In the interview, authorities say Repp had admitted to both incidents, saying that he had done so because of bad customer service and having to wait in long lines.

In the interview, authorities say Repp had admitted to both incidents, saying that he had done so because of bad customer service and having to wait in long lines.

Authorities said, on Jan. 14, Repp poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto the store floors. They said it did it again on Jan. 20 but added pickles and hot sauce into the mix.

Authorities said, on Jan. 14, Repp poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto the store floors. They said it did it again on Jan. 20 but added pickles and hot sauce into the mix.

One time was not enough for Repp, who returned to Walmart and created a mess on the department's stores floors once again on Jan. 20. On his second round of destruction, Repp added smashed jars of pickles and hot sauces to his concoction. 

Police shared that the various ingredients and chemicals, "created a hazardous condition for customers and employees who almost slipped and fell in the liquids."

After releasing surveillance photos of Repp, police were able to identify, find, and interview him on Jan. 30. Repp admitted to the acts of vandalism and told investigators he did so because he had "waited in the line too long" and was upset over Walmart’s customer service. Investigators said Repp believed that what he did wasn’t criminal.

In a strange turn of events, Repp told law enforcement that his bad customer service experience happened at a completely different Walmart in Lehigh Valley, but that he decided to take out his frustrations on the Tilden Walmart instead.

Officials say the first incident was on Jan. 14 after Repp had purposely poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup, and jam jelly onto numerous aisle floors of the Walmart.

Officials say the first incident was on Jan. 14 after Repp had purposely poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup, and jam jelly onto numerous aisle floors of the Walmart.

Repp has been charged with misdemeanors relating to the acts.

Repp has been charged with misdemeanors relating to the acts.

Tilden Township Police in Pennsylvania said charges were filed against 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. for two related incidents last month.

Tilden Township Police in Pennsylvania said charges were filed against 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. for two related incidents last month.

During both acts of vandalism, Repp was accompanied by a 13-year-old boy, who was not related to the disgruntled customer. Police shared that the juvenile was a friend of the family where the boy lives.

Repp was charged with misdemeanor Corruption of Minors, misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and summary criminal mischief. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 