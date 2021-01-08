Pennsylvania teacher suspended, others lose jobs over Capitol riot

A Pennsylvania teacher was suspended this week after taking part in Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, pending an investigation, the Allentown School District said, according to a report.

The unnamed educator was among a number of people who have reportedly been fired or asked to resign from jobs after being identified as a Capitol rioter, The Morning Call in Allentown reported.

Texas attorney Paul Davis was fired or resigned from Goosehead Insurance after posting videos during the riot, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Dr. Rick Saccone, a former Pennsylvania state representative and adjunct professor, submitted his resignation to St. Vincent College after he posted a video from the Capitol, FOX 43 in York, Pa., reported.

"We believe that all individuals have the right to an opinion, but when beliefs and opinions devolve into illegal and violent activities, there will be no tolerance," the college said in a statement.

Chicago real estate agent, Libby Andrews, was also fired after posting on social media from the Capitol, her former employer announced.

"@properties does not condone violence, destruction or illegal activities," a statement from the company said after explaining she acknowledged she took part in the riot.

A letter from the Allentown superintendent over the unidentified teacher reminded educators to be careful what they post and share online because of how it could affect their students and colleagues.

"While we all have the right to express ourselves, it is important to do so respectfully," the letter said.

The superintendent continued, "We understand that many members of our community are upset by the image. At the same time, the district has an obligation to respect the First Amendment rights of our staff and students. Because of the emotion and controversy stirred by the events of January 6, 2021, the teacher has been temporarily relieved of his teaching duties until the School District can complete a formal investigation of his involvement," The Morning Call reported.

A woman was fatally shot during Wednesday’s riot, a Capitol Police officer later died of injuries suffered in the unrest and three others died of medical emergencies, police said.