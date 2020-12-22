Pennsylvania suspect accused of shooting police officer was previously charged in home invasion, reports say

The Pennsylvania suspect who remains on the run Tuesday after being accused of shooting a police officer three times while he was handcuffed had previously pleaded guilty in a home invasion case, reports say.

Koby Lee Francis, 22, has yet to be located following the brazen incident that unfolded outside of the McKeesport police station, near Pittsburgh, on Sunday afternoon. Video released by investigators shows Officer Gerasimos Athans opening the passenger side door of a cruiser parked outside the building and then staggering back after police said he took fire from within the vehicle.

The footage shows Francis emerging from the vehicle with hands handcuffed in front of him before firing at the officer and fleeing. Athans, who suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, is expected to be discharged from a hospital in the coming days.

MASSIVE MANHUNT IN PENNSYLVANIA FOR SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SHOOTING OFFICER WHILE HANDCUFFED

"We’re very happy that he’s going to be able to spend Christmas with his family rather than what could have been a very tragic event," Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said about the 32-year-old officer, who joined the department four years ago.

As for Francis, he previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation after being charged in a home invasion that happened in McKeesport in October 2017, according to WTAE.

The station, citing court records, also reported that Francis pleaded guilty to a drug-related offense last year and was sentenced to six to 12 months of jail time followed by two years of probation.

Francis was arrested Sunday shortly after he was served a protection from abuse order. He was found parked outside a residence in violation of it and officers discovered a pistol inside his vehicle, police said.

MAN DRAGGED GEORGIA DEPUTY FOR 30 FEET WHILE FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP, POLICE SAY

"Obviously this was an egregious act on his part," McDonough said. "He went to this address in violation of a (protection from abuse order). He went there angry. He went there armed. I think that it’s in the community’s interest to help us to bring him in."

McDonough said Francis "was searched, obviously" when he was arrested but "was able to secret a weapon and that was the weapon he used ... to shoot (the officer)." Video confirmed that he had been handcuffed with his hands in back of him, but he somehow managed to get his hands in front of him before his escape, McDonough said.

After he was shot, the officer "emptied his weapon" in returning fire, but there was no evidence Francis was hit, McDonough said.

Francis was being sought on attempted homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDonough called the search for the fugitive, both locally and anywhere he might have fled, an "all hands on deck" effort that needed help from the community.

Police said Francis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report.