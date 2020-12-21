Expand / Collapse search
Man dragged Georgia deputy for 30 feet while fleeing traffic stop, police say

The incident happened north of Atlanta

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A man in Georgia was taken into custody after he dragged a deputy "approximately 30 feet" while fleeing a traffic stop, police say. 

Elmer Pence, a 43-year-old from Acworth, is now facing charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless driving, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. 

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Pence was pulled over Saturday afternoon in Canton and "at some point during the traffic stop the deputy requested the driver exit the vehicle and the driver grabbed the deputy's arm and started driving away. 

Elmer Pence is now facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop Saturday. (Cherokee Sheriff's Office)

"The deputy was able to disengage from the driver after approximately 30 feet and was not injured," the statement continued. "The driver then fled the area." 

Police say they later found the vehicle abandoned, but a Georgia State Trooper managed to arrest Pence following a tip. 

He is currently being held at a local jail without bond. 

