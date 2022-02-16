Pennsylvania school removes CNN from classrooms, can choose patriotic videos instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania school board voted to end mandatory streaming of a CNN-affiliated program in its middle school amid arguments that such broadcasts are biased.

The Norwin School Board voted 5-4 Monday to end requiring homeroom teachers to show students CNN 10 , which is described as "compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom."

Teachers will now use their discretion on whether to keep TVs turned off, show the newscast, or show patriotic videos on events such as Veterans Day or the attack on Pearl Harbor, Trib Live reported .

One mom, Ashley Egan of North Huntingdon, said broadcasting CNN-affiliated programs is "feeding [her son] every day that CNN is a label you can trust."

CNN 10 was first added to required viewing material in 2019 in the district, after schools had previously viewed similar programs from Channel One.

Egan added that it "is not unbiased" that the program recommends students "visit our friends on CNN.com."

While an eighth grade social studies teacher, Kristen Ummer, said that the CNN 10 programming supports the school district’s mission statement of civic engagement.

A representative for the Norwin School District did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.