CRIME

Pennsylvania police revoke carnival permit after 'unruly crowd of juveniles' seen beating someone on camera

Exton Square Mall carnival in Pennsylvania devolved into chaos Saturday night, police say

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania mall attack caught on video Video

Pennsylvania mall attack caught on video

Pennsylvania police shut down the Good Time Amusements Carnival at the Exton Square Mall May 11 after a group of young people ran rampant. (West Whiteland Police Department)

Police in a Pennsylvania town said they shut down a carnival this week after an "unruly crowd of juveniles" ran amok throughout the mall where it was taking place, threatening the safety of families trying to enjoy the event and assaulting at least one person on video.

Surveillance video given to police by an unnamed business in the complex shows a mob of young people pouncing on someone, punching him from behind and kicking him when he falls to the floor.

The victim had arrived first, alone, and a group sprinted up to him before surrounding him and pouncing.

Some of the juveniles appear to pull one of the assailants off of the victim.

Victim swarmed by assailants and punched in the head from behind

West Whiteland Township Police Department released this surveillance video that authorities say shows a group of young people attacking a male in the Exton Square Mall. The chaos Saturday night prompted police to shut down the carnival and eventually revoke its permit. (West Whiteland Township Police Department)

The attackers leave a second before an adult walks into view, and the victim stands up on his own and walks the opposite way.

Pennsylvania mall attack caught on video Video

The West Whiteland Township Police Department said it was looking for the public's help identifying the victim, witnesses and suspects seen in the video.

Police initially shut down the carnival, held at the Exton Square Mall, on Saturday due to the incident. On Sunday afternoon, they announced the permit had been revoked, citing safety concerns.

Victim is on the ground behind a table as attackers punch and kick him on the ground

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to submit a tip to the department's CrimeWatch website

Exton is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia. The mall is a commercial landmark in the region.

Adult arrives as attackers flee

Police told residents to contact the carnival organizer, Goodtime Amusements, for information about refunds.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, owners wrote that they would be walking away from the Exton Square Mall indefinitely, "due to out of control behavior and the unrest that transpired."

"We appreciate the families that came out to have fun with their families," the statement concluded.