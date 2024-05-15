Pennsylvania police revoke carnival permit after 'unruly crowd of juveniles' seen beating someone on camera

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in a Pennsylvania town said they shut down a carnival this week after an "unruly crowd of juveniles" ran amok throughout the mall where it was taking place, threatening the safety of families trying to enjoy the event and assaulting at least one person on video.

Surveillance video given to police by an unnamed business in the complex shows a mob of young people pouncing on someone, punching him from behind and kicking him when he falls to the floor.

The victim had arrived first, alone, and a group sprinted up to him before surrounding him and pouncing.

Some of the juveniles appear to pull one of the assailants off of the victim.

The attackers leave a second before an adult walks into view, and the victim stands up on his own and walks the opposite way.

The West Whiteland Township Police Department said it was looking for the public's help identifying the victim, witnesses and suspects seen in the video.

Police initially shut down the carnival, held at the Exton Square Mall, on Saturday due to the incident. On Sunday afternoon, they announced the permit had been revoked, citing safety concerns.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to submit a tip to the department's CrimeWatch website.

Exton is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia. The mall is a commercial landmark in the region.

Police told residents to contact the carnival organizer, Goodtime Amusements, for information about refunds.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, owners wrote that they would be walking away from the Exton Square Mall indefinitely, "due to out of control behavior and the unrest that transpired."

"We appreciate the families that came out to have fun with their families," the statement concluded.