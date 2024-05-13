Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

Philadelphia police searching for women who allegedly assaulted off-duty officer and stole his gun

Philadelphia police have not provided update on officer's condition, stolen firearm not yet recovered

Pilar Arias
Published
Women sought after off-duty Philadelphia PD officer robbed of gun, assaulted Video

Women sought after off-duty Philadelphia PD officer robbed of gun, assaulted

A man is in custody after an officer's firearm was stolen Sunday morning, but now police are asking for the public's help to identify several women wanted in connection to the assault, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

One man has been arrested and police are still looking for a group of women allegedly involved in attacking an off-duty police officer and stealing his gun.

The assault and robbery of the officer's personal firearm happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Oxford Street, police told FOX 29. 

The local station reported that the officer had disarmed his assailant while the two were engaged in a struggle and shot at him in self-defense, although it was unknown if the suspect was hit. The officer was in the process of trying to detain his attacker when police say women interfered, allowing the man to get in a black BMW sedan and hit the officer with the vehicle while driving away. 

The man accused in the initial attack was arrested Sunday afternoon on G and Hilton streets, but the stolen firearm has not been recovered. 

Men wanted by Philly PD for assault questioning

Men wanted by Philadelphia police to be questioned about the assault on an off-duty police officer on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Philadelphia Police Department )

Police are now asking for the public's help identifying the women, and investigators are trying to identify multiple men for possible questioning. 

The police officer's condition has not been released. Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Women Philly PD assault suspects

The group of women the police say intervened when an off-duty police officer was being attacked by a man they now have in custody. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Philly officer attacked location

The intersection where the off-duty Philadelphia police officer was attacked. It is not known if the assailants knew he was an officer or not. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 