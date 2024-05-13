Philadelphia police searching for women who allegedly assaulted off-duty officer and stole his gun

One man has been arrested and police are still looking for a group of women allegedly involved in attacking an off-duty police officer and stealing his gun.

The assault and robbery of the officer's personal firearm happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Oxford Street, police told FOX 29.

The local station reported that the officer had disarmed his assailant while the two were engaged in a struggle and shot at him in self-defense, although it was unknown if the suspect was hit. The officer was in the process of trying to detain his attacker when police say women interfered, allowing the man to get in a black BMW sedan and hit the officer with the vehicle while driving away.

The man accused in the initial attack was arrested Sunday afternoon on G and Hilton streets, but the stolen firearm has not been recovered.

Police are now asking for the public's help identifying the women, and investigators are trying to identify multiple men for possible questioning.

The police officer's condition has not been released. Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

