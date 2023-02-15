Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania mother of 6-year-old son who brought gun and bullets to school charged: DA

Mother faces endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment related to failing to secure a firearm in her home

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pennsylvania mother of a 6-year-old boy who was found with a handgun and bullets at his elementary school has been charged in connection to the incident, according to the district attorney.

Norristown police responded to reports at Joseph K. Gotwals Elementary School on Feb. 9, 2023, that a child had a gun.

Jasmin Devlin was arrested and charged after her son took a gun from her dresser to school, according to the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania district attorney.

Jasmin Devlin was arrested and charged after her son took a gun from her dresser to school, according to the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania district attorney. (Montgomery County DA office)

A 6-year-old boy reportedly showed the gun and bullets to other students on a school bus heading to school. When the students got off the bus, a group of them immediately told the school’s secretary. The secretary then called the boy to the office, investigated his backpack and saw the firearm before calling police, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele’s office said in a press release.

POLICE RESPOND TO REPORTED ATTEMPTED ROBBERY AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY, STUDENTS ORDERED TO SHELTER IN PLACE

Now, Jasmin Devlin, 30, of Norristown is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment related to failing to secure a firearm in her home.

Detectives learned through an investigation that on Feb. 8, the 6-year-old boy found his mother’s 9-mm handgun in her dresser drawer.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene. (iStock)

After finding the gun, the DA said, his 10-year-old brother took the bullets out and pretended to shoot him. In the middle of the night, detectives learned, the boy put the gun into his backpack then took it to school in the morning.

4 STUDENTS SHOT AT PITTSBURGH HIGH SCHOOL, NO ARRESTS YET

"This incident is a frightening reminder of the fact that children can and do find unsecured firearms in a home, and they play with them. Thankfully, these young boys were not shot or injured in their home, and no one was shot or injured at school thanks to the quick action by school personnel," Steele said. "This case is also a reminder of just how dangerous straw purchased firearms are."

Devlin turned herself into police on Tuesday and was arraigned in court before Magisterial District Judge Albert J. Augustine set the bail at $50,000. The judge also ordered that Devlin is not permitted to contact her children.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DA added that an investigation found the gun was a straw purchase firearm that was purchased on March 4, 2022, by Joseph Rudnitskas, 33, of Norristown, Pennsylvania. Rudnitskas was arrested on April 9 and is awaiting trial on multiple felony charges.

Pennsylvania stray cat is rescued after being shot with arrow Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.