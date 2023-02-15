Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Police respond to reported attempted robbery at Villanova University, students ordered to shelter in place

Police have not yet located the suspect

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Police responded Tuesday night to a reported attempted robbery at Villanova University, leading the school to order students to shelter in place.

Villanova University Police and the Radnor Township Police Department responded at around 10:40 p.m. to an attempted robbery on the R100 Commuter Train. 

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and tried to rob the train conductor.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the university said in a statement.

Police responded Tuesday night to a reported attempted robbery at Villanova University, leading the school to order students to shelter in place.

(Google Maps)

The suspect then departed the train at the Aldwyn Station, which is adjacent to the university's campus, proceeding to flee on foot over a pedestrian bridge.

Police began searching the area but have not located the suspect as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and attempted to rob a train conductor.

(Radnor Township Police)

University police added additional patrols throughout the campus. The university said students can request a Public Safety escort back to their dorms.