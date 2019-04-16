Pennsylvania mayor arrested after pointing gun at group of teenagers, police say

A Pennsylvania mayor has been arrested after pointing a gun at a group of teenagers following a dispute involving his son in a local park, police say.

Kevin Gross, the mayor of Derry Borough, east of Pittsburgh, is now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment stemming from the incident alleged to have taken place there Sunday night.

"When you freak these kids out, it will be in their conscious for the rest of their lives," Paul Luna, one of the borough’s residents who witnessed it, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He shouldn't have gone down there with a firearm around those children. This was a kid thing, and it should have been handled differently."

Pennsylvania State Police told KDKA that the incident started when the teenagers got into an argument over a marker and “some graffiti being drawn on a bench,” which resulted in Gross’ son getting a scratch on his arm.

“It was over the younger children having the marker and not giving the marker back,” Trooper Stephen Limani told the station.

The 38-year-old mayor, police say, eventually showed up with a loaded revolver, pointed it at a 15-year-old boy and ordered him to the ground.

A police report viewed by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Gross then aimed the weapon at three girls nearby and told them to place their cellphones and belongings on a bench, and that they were not allowed to call their parents.

The newspaper, citing the police report, said parents became aware of the incident and showed up to diffuse the tensions, and when police arrived, Gross surrendered his weapon and later confessed to pointing it at a teenager.

Gross is now being held in Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bond.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.