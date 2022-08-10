Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man who was out on bail during alleged murder is arrested in California

U.S. Marshals found the Pennsylvania murder suspect at a motel in California

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing someone in May was out on bail for aggravated assault charges related to another shooting at the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Wednesday. 

Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Susanville, California, a rural town in the northwestern part of the state. 

Steele said he will be extradited to face charges of first-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person and other charges. 

On the evening of May 29, Harvey allegedly pursued 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in his vehicle for more than 40 minutes through the streets of Pottstown before a gunfight broke out. 

Tyshaun Harvey, 21, taken into custody on murder charges by the U.S. Marshals this week. 

Tyshaun Harvey, 21, taken into custody on murder charges by the U.S. Marshals this week.  (Montgomery County District Attorney)

Baird drove two blocks before crashing into another vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead. 

Harvey's Chrysler 300 was located by police in Pottstown the next day, riddled with bullet holes. 

It's unclear what led authorities to Harvey's location in California, but he was staying with a local woman in a motel. 

At the time of the May shooting, Harvey was out of jail after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bail for a shooting on March 29, 2021. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and other felonies in that case. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 