©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania man holds hostage pizza delivery driver who forgot his drink: police

The Pennsylvania man asked the pizza delivery man, 'Where his soda was' before allegedly holding him hostage

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver lived to tell the tale after he was held hostage for mistakenly not delivering a man his drink order. 

According to the complaint affidavit, Leo Lamont Toney, 42, ordered a pizza from a local pizza restaurant, Primo’s Pizza, on Dec. 15. After the delivery man dropped off the pizza, Toney allegedly exited his apartment and asked, "Where his soda was?"

According to the police, the delivery driver said he was leaving a residence when the suspect identified as Leo Toney, 42, came out of his apartment and asked "Where his soda was?" (iStock)

Authorities say Toney reportedly forced the victim into his residence and locked the door, trapping the delivery man inside his home. The delivery man said he forcefully pushed Toney away, fled, and immediately contacted the Johnstown Police Department.

Police said that Toney smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He was booked at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street and faces charges for false imprisonment.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 