Pennsylvania man found guilty after hiding in OnlyFans model's attic, photographing her as she slept

Mauricio Guerrero convicted of burglary, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Pennsylvania man accused of stalking a New Hampshire woman by hiding in the attic of her home for days and secretly recording her while she slept was found guilty of multiple charges on Tuesday.

Mauricio Guerrero, now 19, was convicted by a jury of burglary, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy after he was arrested in February 2022 on the roof of the woman’s home in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Investigators determined that Guerrero had met the woman from social media, drove hundreds of miles from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire, and was temporarily staying at an Airbnb in Portsmouth.

Guerrero was accused of spending several days hiding in her attic, photographing her while she slept and attempting to put a tracking device on her car. 

Mauricio Guerrero

Mauricio Guerrero, now 19, was found guilty of burglary, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy on Tuesday. (Somerworth Police Department)

Guerrero told jurors that he and the woman were in a relationship and that she "wanted to be stalked," WMUR-TV reported. 

The woman testified that she began communicating with him by text after he subscribed to her site on the adult website OnlyFans. She said they had sex once during an earlier unannounced trip to New Hampshire, but she did not consider them to be in a relationship.

Photo illustration of OnlyFans

Mauricio Guerrero and the woman met after he subscribed to her site on the adult website OnlyFans, the woman testified in court. (Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Prosecutors argued that the victim never invited him to her home and said the man stored food in the attic and came down only when no one was awake. 

somerworth police car

Somersworth, New Hampshire, police arrested Guerrero in February 2022 after he was found on the roof of a home. (Somersworth Police Department)

Guerrero will remain free on bail pending sentencing, but is required to wear a monitoring device.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.