Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Pennsylvania man dies from injuries sustained in baseball bat attack 38 years ago

Craig Tschudy was 26 when he was beaten with a baseball bat by assailants in a case of mistaken identity, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Gilgo Beach suspect charged in two more murders Video

Gilgo Beach suspect charged in two more murders

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas says prosecutors now believe Rex Heuermann was killing women much longer than previously thought on 'Fox News Live.' 

The death of a 64-year-old man in a Pensylvania nursing home has been ruled a homicide, nearly four decades after he was the victim of a vicious beating with a baseball bat, authorities said this week.

Craig Tschudy died on June 5 in the Inners Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallastown, the York County Coroner said Wednesday. 

SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER REX HEUERMANN'S HOME SEARCHED AGAIN

Inners Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

The Inners Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where a man died last week; his death was ruled a homicide caused by a beating he received 38 years ago.  (Google Maps)

Tschudy was 26 when he was attacked in York City by bat-wielding suspects in a case of mistaken identity in 1986, the coroner said. The assault caused permanent traumatic brain injury and complications. 

YOUNG GIRLS VICTIM IN RANDOM MOVIE SLASHING REMEMBER THE SUSPECT LAUGHED AT THEM ‘LIKE THE JOKER’

John Ramsey slams police 28 years after daughter's murder Video

"York City Police was the investigating police agency at the time of the initial assault and no charges were able to be filed at the time of the injury due to the inability to specifically identify the assailants," the coroner’s office said in a statement.

The cause of death was determined to be diffuse traumatic brain injury, while the manner of death was a homicide, the coroner's office said. 

The assailants were never identified and no charges will be filed yet, authorities said. However, the coroner's office noted that there is no statute of limitations on homicides.

Why decks of playing cards with missing persons cases are being sent to jails Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The office said an autopsy would not be performed. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.