Pennsylvania man dies from injuries sustained in baseball bat attack 38 years ago

The death of a 64-year-old man in a Pensylvania nursing home has been ruled a homicide, nearly four decades after he was the victim of a vicious beating with a baseball bat, authorities said this week.

Craig Tschudy died on June 5 in the Inners Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallastown, the York County Coroner said Wednesday.

Tschudy was 26 when he was attacked in York City by bat-wielding suspects in a case of mistaken identity in 1986, the coroner said. The assault caused permanent traumatic brain injury and complications.

"York City Police was the investigating police agency at the time of the initial assault and no charges were able to be filed at the time of the injury due to the inability to specifically identify the assailants," the coroner’s office said in a statement.

The cause of death was determined to be diffuse traumatic brain injury, while the manner of death was a homicide, the coroner's office said.

The assailants were never identified and no charges will be filed yet, authorities said. However, the coroner's office noted that there is no statute of limitations on homicides.

The office said an autopsy would not be performed.