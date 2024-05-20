Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann's home searched again

Long Island police have returned to the Massapequa Park home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann.

His wife Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce shortly after his arrest last summer, and their adult children were not home at the time, according to her lawyer, Bob Macedonio.

"I can confirm police activity at the house," he said.

He declined to comment further. Investigators are believed to have obtained a new search warrant for the home, where they spent nearly two weeks searching last year.

NEW YORK POLICE SEARCH OF LONG ISLAND FOREST COULD BE LINKED TO GILGO BEACH MURDERS

The latest search comes weeks after police K-9s were seen digging through the forest in Manorville, about 40 miles away, in an investigation that may be related.

Heuermann is accused of killing four women whose remains were found in the brush along a quiet stretch of Ocean Parkway in 2010 – Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Costello, 27; and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

The "Gilgo Four," as Heuermann's alleged victims have become known, were among 11 bodies discovered after police received a haunting 911 call from Shannan Gilbert in 2010.

SUSPECTED GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER REX HEUERMANN 'NOT CAPABLE' OF MURDERS, WIFE SAYS AFTER JAIL VISITS

Two of the other victims, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, were dismembered and dumped in separate locations. Police first discovered their partial remains in Manorville in 2000 and 2003. Additional remains of both victims were uncovered in the search for Gilbert in 2011.

Heuermann faces three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Heuermann was born and raised in Massapequa Park, New York .

He bought his childhood home from his mother in the 1990s and moved his family there.

SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER REX HEUERMANN'S LAWYER DEFENDS 'SADISTIC' INTERNET SEARCHES IN GILGO BEACH CASE

Neighbors described him as a quiet businessman who carried a briefcase to the nearby train station, wearing a three-piece suit to head into his Manhattan office, where he was an architect.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the Gilgo Four murders and has not been named a suspect in the other deaths.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.