MA movie slasher said nothing while stabbing 4 girls, laughed ‘like the Joker': victim

A shadow crept behind a girl in a dimly lit movie theater before she felt a sudden "poke" in her back, she told police. Blood ran down her back.

"I was in shock and didn’t realize what happened," the young victim of an unprovoked Massachusetts AMC slashing spree told police, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital via a public records request.

"I turned my head to the left and saw all of them get stabbed … (the suspect) laughed at us and sounded like the Joker and ran out," the unnamed victim told police about Jared Ravizza.

In total, four girls between the ages of 9 and 17 were stabbed on May 25 in the Braintree theater, which was the middle stop in Ravizza's alleged multistate crime spree that included homicide and a second unprovoked stabbing, prosecutors said.

DESIGNER FELT ‘WEIRD ENERGY’ FROM SUSPECTED MA MOVIE SLASHER, CT KILLER DURING PHOTO SHOOT: ‘I JUST NEED TO LEAVE’

The four girls, whose names were redacted, individually spoke to officers from their hospital rooms. Each one described the excitement and innocence before they were stabbed.

Three sisters and a friend saw the movie "IF" on May 25. They bought popcorn, nachos, Kit Kats and Nerds clusters before they settled into seats in theater No. 2. They were early, so it was just the four of them in the theater.

LISTEN: 911 DISPATCH REVEALS WILD CHASE FOR SUSPECTED SLASHER, MURDER SUSPECT

"I had my right arm up on the hand rest (sic) and my chair was up, then it flashed before my eyes," one victim told police, according to the reports. "He went so quick, and he sliced my arm open."

Another girl said she "saw out of the corner of her eye, someone running and then the same person started stabbing them," the report says.

"The person never said anything to them, and ran out of the theater after stabbing them," an officer wrote in the report after interviewing a victim.

Each girl described a "maniacal" laugh and creepy smile along with similar descriptions of the suspect, which included long blonde hair, a thin frame and a hat that covered his face.

One girl said "it happened so quickly" that she didn't get a good look at him until he "turned to laugh at us."

"He had a smile on his face," one of the victims told police, according to the reports. "His face was so animated, and he laughed like the Joker."

STABBING SPREE SUSPECT JARED RAVIZZA WAS ‘LAUGHING’ DURING MOVIE THEATER ATTACK, MOTHER SAYS

After one of the victims, who described seeing a shadow creep behind her, told police she repeatedly screamed, "What the f---," the report says. "What the f---. Who the f--- are you?"

During the profanity explosion, she heard one of the other girls crying and pleading with the group, "I want to go home. I want to get out of here," an officer wrote in the report.

The first police officer at the scene found the girls huddled in a storage room where theater employees were doing their best to tend to the wounds, according to the report.

Their injuries were wrapped in gauze, and employees worked to stop the bleeding and called their parents.

"I observed (redacted name) hugging and consoling her twin sister," the first responding officer wrote in his report. "AMC employees (were) actively attempting to provide aid."

AMC THEATER STABBING SUSPECT KNIFED MULTIPLE GIRLS BEFORE TAKING RAMPAGE TO NEXT TOWN, POLICE SAY

EMS reached the scene and took over the medical emergencies. Family members rode with each of the girls in the ambulances.

"I felt dizzy and wanted to sit down. A doctor and police officer helped me and put me on a stretcher," one of the victims said, according to the police report.

All the injuries were ultimately non-life-threatening.

One girl needed 20 stiches outside and 12 stitches inside to close a gash in her arm that was about 3 inches long and more than an inch wide, the police report says.

Other trauma was also noted in the reports.

SUSPECTED MASSACHUSETTS WIFE KILLER THREW OUT HACKSAW WITH POTENTIAL VITAL EVIDENCE: DOCS

One victim "became emotional and teary" as she tried to tell police what she saw. Another victim was "hysterical" until an officer and a family member were able to console her.

The first responding officer described a crowded scene when he arrived.

He grabbed his medic bag and ran into the theater to tend to the victims. On his way in, he said in his report that he heard people shouting, "He went that way," and relayed the description to nearby law enforcement.

After the girls were in the hands of EMS, Braintree police went to work to track down the movie slasher.

They pulled surveillance footage and interviewed employees, including a manager who described a minor confrontation a few minutes before the attack, the police report says.

MA FUGITIVE DUBBED ‘BAD BREATH RAPIST’ CAPTURED AFTER 17 YEARS ON THE RUN

He told officers that Ravizza tried to get in without a ticket. When he was stopped, he claimed that he forgot his ticket in his car and left without further incident, and the manager didn't see him return, the report says.

While combing through the surveillance footage, officers spotted a tinted black Porsche that police and prosecutors said belonged to Ravizza.

As the investigation in the Braintree movie theater unfolded, officers heard the same description of the suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing two people in the Plymouth McDonald's.

LISTEN: 911 DISPATCH OF CHASE, ARREST

A woman, 21, and a man, 28, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to prosecutors.

Braintree police said it "appears as though the crimes are related" but didn't divulge details about how or why they believe there's a connection.

SUSPECTED MASSACHUSETTS WIFE KILLER THREW OUT HACKSAW WITH POTENTIAL VITAL EVIDENCE: DOCS

Witnesses of the McDonald's attack called in tips to police, which helped officers during a strategic pursuit before "lighting him up" when he reached a highway.

The 911 dispatch, which was obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital (in full above), revealed escalating dangers as civilians' tips helped police hunt down a suspect who was accused of going on a multistate slashing spree.

During the pursuit, dispatch warned officers following the Porsche, "Be advised. This is now a suspect in a murder out of Connecticut " and that there are knives in his car.

The 26-year-old man was finally arrested after crashing his car in the town of Sandwich on Cape Cod.

He was charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of indecent exposure in connection to the alleged Plymouth stabbing.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment in Plymouth County District Court on May 28, and he was taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for psychiatric evaluation over the next 20 days.

STABBING SPREE SUSPECT JARED RAVIZZA PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN PLYMOUTH REST STOP ATTACK

He was also charged with four counts of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Braintree theater attack, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

But that arraignment was put on pause depending on the outcome of his psychiatric evaluation. He's due back in Plymouth County Court on June 17.

READ THE MOVIE THEATER CHARGES BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Massachusetts attacks happened about 2.5 hours after Ravizza allegedly killed a 70-year-old Connecticut man and threw a shovel through another Connecticut neighbor's front window.

What sparked the confrontation is part of an active investigation. Charges are pending in Connecticut, state police said.