Pennsylvania 'Hamas operative' charged with synagogue vandalism, donated to Squad Dems: report

A self-described "Hamas operative" accused of vandalizing Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and purchasing explosive materials, reportedly had donated to "Squad" Democrats critical of Israel.

A criminal complaint unsealed in the Western District of Pennsylvania charges Mohamad Hamad and Talya Lubit with one count each of defacing and damaging religious real property and one count of conspiracy.

Hamad is a dual citizen of the United States and Lebanon who resides in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Hamad was a member of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, assigned to the 171st Maintenance Squadron stationed in Moon Township, Pa., near the Pittsburgh International Airport, until Sept. 13, 2024, "when he was barred from the facility," court documents say. He also drove a BMW with Ohio plates.

Lubit is a U.S. citizen who resides in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

On July 29, Chabad of Squirrel Hill, a synagogue and center for Jewish educational programming, reported to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police that the message "Jews 4 Palestine" with an inverted triangle – a pro-Hamas symbol initially used to mark an Israeli target during fighting in Gaza – had been sprayed in red paint on the exterior of the building. That same day, the Jewish Federation, a non-profit organization, also reported to police that an exterior entrance sign to its property was spray-painted in red to add the words, "Funds Genocide Jews, Hate Zionists" and a red heart.

A joint investigation by the FBI and Pittsburgh police found Hamad had purchased red spray paint from Walmart a day before the vandalism was reported at both Jewish buildings. His vehicle was also spotted on surveillance video near the crime scenes. Lubit is accused of being Hamad's accomplice in the vandalism.

A recent graduate of Dickinson College in central Pennsylvania, Lubit is a Jewish activist against Israel.

According to the New York Post, Lubit had asked a county council to pass a controversial cease-fire resolution and suggested Israel was to blame for the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas terrorists. Lubit also signed onto a letter defending "Squad" member Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., who blamed Israel for Oct. 7.

Hamad made a $10 contribution to "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in November 2023, according to the Post. Soon after Oct. 7, 2023, Omar had demanded a cease-fire from Israel.

Hamad also donated $5 to "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in April. That was after Congress censured Tlaib for justifying the Oct. 7 attacks as "resistance" against what she called an "apartheid government."

Court documents list messages Hamad sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal with Lubit and others.

In one exchange, Hamad shared what is believed to be a photo of himself with his face covered, holding a combination United States and Israeli flag, possibly bearing the slogan, "We Stand with Israel."

The person believed to be Hamad has his right index finger pointed upward – a symbol "frequently used to signify the Tawhid, a central tenet of Islam asserting the ‘oneness’ of Allah," which "also been featured in propaganda adopted by a number of foreign terrorist organizations," according to court documents.

Investigators note that he appears to be wearing a sweatshirt later seized from Hamad's room during the execution of a search warrant. The sweatshirt had the inverted triangle symbol, the words "RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE," and the image of a masked individual carrying a firearm on the back.

Hamad also allegedly described himself as a "Hamas operative."

In a July 12 exchange, Hamad said he "yoinked that sh--," referring to the U.S.-Israeli flag, adding, "Imagine the terror they saw if they had cams. Hamas operative ripping off their flags in white suburbia," according to court documents.

The documents say Hamad made online purchases of explosive materials in June.

He and an unnamed associate later exchanged messages making plans to practice lighting "a big shell" on or about July 6, 2024, "as a practice run for a future explosion," court documents say. The associate later allegedly sent videos of "what appears to be the detonation of an explosive device and corresponding fireball," according to investigators, and Hamad responded, writing, "Hell yeah."

Court documents also detail messages Lubit allegedly shared on a group chat that included Hamad.

One message said, "I can literally feel myself starting to see Jews as my enemies."

Documents also say Lubit shared an image of the Nazi swastika in the middle of an Israeli flag, writing "Facts."