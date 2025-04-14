Pennsylvania fire chief credits closed doors for saving lives during governor's mansion attack

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline credits closed doors for saving lives during the fire that ripped through the governor's mansion in Pennsylvania.

Enterline said during a media conference on Monday his department faced challenges finding where the fire was and gaining entry to the complex.

"We just can't drive fire trucks to the front of the thing," Enterline said. "We had to cut some gates."

The fire chief said once they gained access, they were able to "quickly contain that fire from spreading."

"It was a very surreal scene when I got there about 15 minutes into it," he added, saying that it was very important firefighters preserved evidence left behind by the alleged arsonist for investigators.

"Luckily, for the governor and his family, there were doors closed between that main portion of the ballroom and the hallway that leads to the main and master staircase going to the second floor," Enterline said. "It would have been a totally different fire and a totally different outcome, most likely, had that door not been closed."

Enterline said the governor's mansion was built in 1968 and did not have a fire suppression system, which he hopes will be added during the remodel.

Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania , is "currently receiving treatment" at a hospital for a "medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest," Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said.

Balmer has been charged with domestic terrorism, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, criminal homicide and other counts, according to a criminal complaint unveiled Monday.

President Donald Trump was asked during his meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele if he had learned of a possible motive for Balmer.

"No, I haven't, but, the attacker was not a fan of Trump, I understand," Trump said. "Just from what I read and from what I've been told, the attacker basically wasn't a fan of anybody's. Probably just a whack job. And certainly a thing like that cannot be allowed to happen."