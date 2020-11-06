Trump supporters target of Florida pellet gun shooter; 2 women injured

Two women attending a Florida street rally to support President Trump were injured when someone shot pellets at them from a car, authorities said Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a street corner around 6:15 p.m. and found two injured women. Both were hit with pellet rounds -- one was struck in the shoulder, WPLG-TV reported.

They were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department told Fox News.

The pair were attending a rally on the street when someone drove by and fired a type of pellet gun into the crowd and fled, the news station said, citing police.

Officers reportedly were told the vehicle involved was a Porsche. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

The incident comes as supporters of the president have gathered across the country to demonstrate against voter fraud. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has the edge in votes over Trump in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada as poll workers continue to count mail-in and absentee ballots.