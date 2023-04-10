Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian in Denver fatally struck by commuter train

CO police are still investigating whether the incident was criminal

A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department.

The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson.

The Denver Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed by an oncoming commuter train Sunday.

The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation.