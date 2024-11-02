Peanut the Squirrel touches off social media firestorm after New York officials euthanize beloved rodent

Peanut the Squirrel, a beloved pet who was an internet sensation before New York state officials confiscated and then killed it, is drawing even more social media attention after the rodent's death.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) seized Peanut and a raccoon named Fred from owner Mark Longo's home and animal sanctuary in rural Pine City, near the Pennsylvania border, earlier this week. The agency, which said it had received complaints that wildlife was being kept illegally, then euthanized the critters, to the horror of Longo and about 550,000 of Peanut's best friends. As word got out, the X memes went up.

"President Trump will save the squirrels," Elon Musk wrote with a squirrel and a crying face emoji. "RIP P’Nut." The text was accompanied by an image of the rodent on the back of his smiling owner, Mark Longo.

"Radicalized Squirrels In MAGA Hats Begin Uprising," read a Babylon Bee headline.

Another tweet depicted John Wick, Keanu Reeves' fictional movie character who goes on a killing spree after his beloved dog is killed by a mobster, and warned that denizens of the web may react similarly.

While some memes expressed humor, others dripped with outrage that the DEC and Chemung County Health Department had put the animals down to test them for rabies. State law requires people to get a license if they wish to own a wild animal. Longo, who adopted Peanut some seven years ago, has said he was working to get certified as an educational animal.

Peanut's popularity was no joke. An Instagram page dedicated to the squirrel has more than 550,000 followers, and the couple uploaded their playful interactions with the rodent and other animals they care for.

Longo and his wife established the animal sanctuary, called "P’Nut’s Freedom Farm," last year, inspired by the squirrel. Longo told his followers that he had taken the rodent in after he witnessed the squirrel’s mother being hit by a car. The squirrel refused to return to the wild and became attached to the couple.

The incident was no laughing matter for Longo. In an emotional interview with TMZ, he detailed the police raid as his wife wept beside him.

"It's not only torn my family apart, but Peanut was the cornerstone of our non-profit animal rescue," Longo said. "And 10 to 12 DEC officers raided my house as if I was a drug dealer. I sat outside my house for five hours. I had to get a police escort to my bathroom," Longo said.

"I wasn't even allowed to feed my rescue horses breakfast or lunch. I sat there like a criminal after they interrogated my wife to check out her immigration status."

Longo said authorities went through "every cabinet, nook and cranny" of his house during the search.

"They got a search warrant. Four departments and a judge signed off on a search warrant for a squirrel and a raccoon. And then they took them and killed them," a visibly upset Longo said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DEC and New York State Police for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

In announcing the rodent’s death, and holding a framed drawing of the squirrel, a teary Longo told followers on an Instagram video that "Peanut was the best thing that ever happened to us."

"RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best seven years of my life," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I’m sorry I failed you but thank you for everything."

